Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes his Video Game Debut in Mortal Kombat

The Terminator has joined the fight in Mortal Kombat 11! By this point now everyone understands that Arnold Schwarzenegger is a multifaceted talent. From dominating the bodybuilding arena in his youth to dominating the silver screen with films like The Predator and The Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger has become a cross-over success of the highest magnitude.



But Schwarzenegger didn’t stop at bodybuilding and movies. The seven-time Olympia champion would go on to win the seat of Governor of California from 2003-2011. Again, it’s safe to say that Arnold Schwarzenegger has accomplished quite a bit during his illustrious career in both the fitness, entertainment, and political worlds.

At this point there seemed to be nothing more for Arnold Schwarzenegger to accomplish. Then the recent trailer for a popular fighting game franchise hit, offering a glimpse of the bodybuilding icon like we’ve never seen him before.

That’s right, Arnold Schwarzenegger has officially made the leap from the big screen to the small screen in the form of Mortal Kombat 11. The trailer below features Schwarzenegger as the most recent iteration of his most famous character, The Terminator. Modeled and voiced by the iconic actor, the trailer below shows Arnold Schwarzenegger in some brutal action. Be warned, this video is for mature audiences and is NSFW!





