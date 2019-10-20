Arnold Schwarzenegger Gives Travel Workout Advice



Arnold Schwarzenegger says to skip the nap and hit the gym after a long flight!

“Go Straight To The Gym For a Pump”



Arnold Schwarzenegger is no doubt an overachiever in every aspect of life, especially when it comes to fitness (he is a 7x Mr. Olympia after all). And the former California Governor is currently doing a world tour for the upcoming “Terminator: Dark Fate” film to be theatrically released in the United States November 1, 2019.

But somewhere in between all of his traveling, he had a little time to give a piece of valuable workout advice for travelers… and there’s no certainly no room for slacking.

“Just got off the plane from London, and I always believe that as soon as you get off of the plane, don’t lie down in the hotel. Go to the gym immediately and get a pump!” Schwarzenegger said in the video.

He also wrote the following to accompany the video… “Your #terminatordarkfate world tour wisdom for the day: Never take a nap when you land after a long flight. Go straight to the gym for a pump.”