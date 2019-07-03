Are Your Social Media Posts a Good Representation of Who You Are?

by Matt Weik

If social media platforms were to remove all types of engagement, would the quality of your posts change? We are all in the fitness industry (or at least some of you are a regular in the gym and care about your health and fitness), and while we like to show off our hard work in the gym, are our social media posts really a good representation of who we are? I want you to think about this for a minute. I know with certainty that this article is going to upset a lot of people and I’m more than ok with that because if this upsets you, it was probably directed at you to read.



Why are you posting the things you post?

There are several reasons why people are posting the things they do on social media – especially Instagram. They primarily either do it for the likes or for the value it brings. While I can’t dismiss the men out there in social media la-la land, women are probably some of the worst offenders of what I’m about to bring up and therefore are who I’m going to focus on.

Ladies in the fitness industry, I want to ask you a serious question. Posting pictures of your tits and ass… what are you looking to get in return? Are you an attention whore who is looking for attention? Maybe you’re insecure and feel as though your body is the only way for you to gain the attention you are looking for? Either way, let me ask you one more thing. What type of person are you trying to engage with when you post those types of things? I mean seriously – think about it for a second. You aren’t posting them to look at your own boobs, right? I mean you know they are there and you see them every day. Do you think your social media posts are adding value by helping people change their behaviors and live a healthier life? Probably not if your Instagram page is a tit and ass show.

The only people you are engaging with are the perverts who only engage with you because they sit behind their computer screen and jerk off to your photos. They don’t give two turds about you as a person, you’re simply a sexual release to them. So, think about that the next time you want to post a sexy selfie in your disgusting bathroom while your husband is at work. Do you want real engagement with like-minded individuals where you can bring each other value or are you fine with 10,000 likes from people beating their meat over your images?

Here’s the one thing many of you might not be considering. If all you do is post sexy photos, the second you disappear from social media or stop posting, you are replaced with someone else posting similar photos. The fact of the matter is, you’re easily replaceable because you don’t bring true value or something that would make someone want to follow you because they have a connection (other than a fantasy that one day they’ll marry you – because of your body). To most, you’re a pair of tits with a face (if they even look at your face at all).

What happens if social media platforms remove engagement?

Many feed off of the engagement they get from their social media posts. They love to see the thousands of likes and comments. But if those likes and comments were to disappear and you had no idea how many people were seeing your posts, would that change what you post? If you were used to putting up selfies, would you get the same feeling of satisfaction if you had no idea if people were liking the images if you had no metrics to look at and compare? If you were making those posts to stroke your ego by showing off your well-endowed plastic surgery, would it change your social media posts and your posting behaviors? If people weren’t able to engage with you at all would you even take the time to be post selfies?

While it’s unlikely, social media posts could change in an instant if the platforms make major changes. Heck, if you’re a “social media fitness model” and a platform like Instagram went away, guess what? You’re no longer a “fitness model” or even relevant. So, stop fronting on your social media posts by inflating your ego when in reality you’re just a pretty face on the internet who brings zero value other than adding to someone spank bank of images they whack off to on the daily. Congrats. Do you know how many other people there are just like you who can slide into your place? So, why not post something of value that no one else is doing well so you can differentiate yourself from others and build true relationships and engagement?

What do you want to be known for? Do you want to be known as the blonde bimbo who posts seductive selfies on a daily basis or do you want to be known as the fitness influencer who puts out quality content that helps change lives and educates people on how to make better health and fitness decisions? Your posts and online persona can go either way with a simple flip of the switch on what you post.

One person who walks the line yet actually brings people value with her posts is Ainsley Rodriguez. Do I feel some of her images are slightly overboard? Sure. I mean, what’s the goal of doing jumping jacks in a bikini and posting it on social media? But most are classy and provide the user with information about fitness, specific exercises, nutrition tips and hacks, health topics, and overall wellness.

Social media is changing the fitness landscape – and not for the better

Look, you can post your workout selfies, your ab shots, your rock-hard physique shots and do it in a way that doesn’t scream you’re “for hire” if you catch my drift. There are plenty of tasteful images that show off physiques without teetering that line of looking like a hoe. But unfortunately for many these days, they cross that line and it’s changing the look of the fitness industry. I even wrote an article a while back on if the fitness industry is really fitness or porn. And it’s a valid question if you were to look at female fitness personalities on social media these days.

Again, I’m not saying EVERYONE is like this, but a good majority of the female fitness “models” on platforms like Instagram these days have gone overboard with what they are posting and it’s hurting their true representation of themselves as well as the fitness industry as a whole. Because once you start posting those types of images, it’s hard to move away from that once everyone labels you.

Having a great physique can be motivating for others to start their fitness and weight loss journey. However, many are taking things too far and posts are becoming more sexual in nature versus motivational. While women can look at and admire other women’s physiques, most don’t appreciate the sexual innuendos that many are putting up on their social platforms. In a sense, these social media posts are devaluing themselves and doing a disservice to the fitness industry.

The fitness industry is about creating a healthy lifestyle and becoming fit. Sure, it’s good to “look good naked” but that should be behind closed doors, not for perverted eyes on social media to take advantage of.

Who do you want to be and what do you want to be known for?

Who am I to judge you regardless of the direction you want to go with your social media posts? But, many others will. At the end of the day, what value do you want to bring to this life? If you want to be someone’s “right hand” for a few minutes that’s your prerogative. Personally, I think you can do better for yourself and I know you have a value that can help people if you decided to use your talents and abilities for something other than posting half-naked selfies.

Remember that what you put up as social media posts will live online forever even if you deleted them and think they are gone. So, if you go from sexy selfie Suzie to the next day wanting to make your way into a professional position with a company, those images could, unfortunately, affect if you get a position or not.

My best suggestion for everyone would be to take a good hard look at your social media posts and if you live for the likes, you’re probably doing something wrong. You should be able to add value with the expectation of getting nothing in return and not have it bother you. Are your social media posts a good representation of who you are as a person? Would your posts make your mother or father cover their eyes? If so, it might be time to re-evaluate your purpose.

What are your thoughts on the topic? Do you feel social media posts these days are helping or hurting the fitness industry with all of the self-proclaimed (half-naked) “fitness models” coming out of the woodwork? Let me know in the comments. And if you’re one of the pervs who live for those types of posts, write “I love boobies” in the comments. Haha.





