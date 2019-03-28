3 Ways to Make Your Morning Coffee Healthier

by Matt Weik

Coffee is the most consumed morning beverage in America. Some people can’t seem to function before they take a sip of their morning elixir. Yet, for the majority of those individuals, they’re carrying around some extra weight which could be a result of their coffee preferences. WHAT!? It’s true. Depending on what you’re putting in your coffee, it could add several hundred calories to your cup of java. Therefore, I want to go over three ways to make your morning coffee healthier and work for you rather than against you.



1. A Dash of Cinnamon Goes a Long Way

Sure, you could use an artificial sweetener in your coffee, but what if there was another solution to add amazing flavor to the cup of black coffee you just poured? There is! By adding a dash of cinnamon to your coffee, you not only enhance the flavor of your favorite coffee but you also add a protective layer of antioxidants into the fold. Additionally, cinnamon can also help regulate blood sugar levels, making your cup of coffee healthier.

Want to kick things up another notch, you can even consider adding in a little unsweetened cocoa which can add to the flavor while aiding in improving heart health.

2. Pour in Some MCT Oil

Medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) have been around for quite some time now and are used in many supplements on the market as a healthy fat option. Rather than using sugar or sugar substitutes, brands add in MCT oil to improve the flavor. Yes, this increases total calories and fat, but it limits the use of carbs and sugars while providing several health benefits.

A great MCT to consider would be coconut oil. Add this to make your coffee healthier. The flavor of the coconut oil can help enhance the taste of your coffee while also adding in a creamy texture as well. MCT oil such as coconut oil has also been shown to allow the body to use it as a source of sustained energy. Get your stimulant jolt from the coffee while adding a stable energy source that can help fuel your day.

MCTs have also been shown to help improve cognition, memory, boost energy and endurance, lower cholesterol levels, as well as decrease blood sugar.

3. Use the Utter Sweetener

The last way to make your morning coffee healthier is to consider adding good old milk. Obviously, this choice wouldn’t be an ideal option if you were lactose intolerant, but if you’re not, it makes for a healthier option compared to many of the creamers available on the market these days. Milk is a great source of calcium and protein which can protect and build strong bones and muscles. While you won’t be pouring a ton of milk into your coffee (at least I hope not), a little extra protein can go a long way when it comes to helping you reach your protein requirements for the day.

In addition to the protein and calcium, milk also includes potassium which aids in maintaining a healthy blood pressure, vitamin B12 which helps maintain nerve tissue and the health of red blood cells, as well as phosphorus and vitamin D which helps maintain strong bones.