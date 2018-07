by Gregg Valentino

“SPECIAL IML RAMBLIN FREAK – ARNOLD & LEON BROWN – FINAL PART 3”,,,THIS IS A SPECIAL EDITION OF IRONMAG LABS ‘RAMBLIN FREAK’…3 MONTHS AGO I STARTED THIS MINI STORY TIME SERIES WITH PART 1 AND THEN LAST MONTH I GAVE YOU IML READERS PART 2 OF MY LEON BROWN INTERVIEW ABOUT HIS DAYS WITH ARNOLD IN HIS EARLY YEARS & IN HIS PRIME… EVERY ONCE IN A WHILE I LIKE TO STEP OUT OF THE USUAL NUTTY STUFF AND GIVE YOU ALL A TREAT!!!…KEEP IN MIND, I MYSELF HAVE BEEN TRAINING SINCE 1972 AND I WAS EVEN IN GOLDS & WORLDS GYM WHILE ARNOLD WAS TRAINING IN HIS PRIME!!!….YES I’VE BEEN THROUGH AN ERA THAT MOLDED THE SPORT OF BODYBUILDING INTO WHAT IT IS TODAY!!!!….SO AS PROMISED LAST MONTH HERE IS THE THIRD & FINAL PART OF MY INTERVIEW DINNER WITH LEON BROWN ,,,,READ & ENJOY!!!!…GV



THE LEGENDARY LEON BROWN PART 3…..AS I TOLD YOU IN PART 1 – THIS PAST CHRISTMAS 2017 I JUST SAT DOWN AND HAD DINNER WITH MY LONG TIME OLD-PAL AND BODYBUILDING LEGEND LEON BROWN AND HIS WIFE DANIELLE, 2 OF THE NICEST COOLEST PEOPLE YOU WILL EVER MEET…I FIRST MET LEON IN THE EARLY 1980’s AND WE BECAME FRIENDS AND OVER THE YEARS I’VE SAT WITH HIIM AND HEARD HIM TELL A TON OF AWESOME ARNOLD STORIES!!!...

LAST MONTH I TOLD YOU THAT LEON SAID THAT KEN WALLER WAS AN EX-TEACHER WHO ONCE HAD A STUDENT TRY AND HIT HIM BUT KEN (IN SELF DEFENSE) THREW THE KID THROUGH A PLATE GLASS WINDOW!!! ….WHERE AS FRANK ZANE (ALSO A SCHOOL TEACHER) WAS ONCE SLAPPED IN THE FACE BY ONE OF HIS STUDENTS AND HE DIDN’T DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT!!!…. BUT THE MOST RUGGED BAD ASS OF THEM ALL WAS CHET YORTEN, WHO HATED EVERYONE, ESPECIALLY GAY GUYS!!!……

SPEAKING OF BAD ASSES ,,,ONE TIME LEON AND A FEW GOLDS GYM CREW WERE TRAINING WITH 70’s BODYBUILDING BAD BOY ROGER CALLARD WHEN A GAY GUY ( A GYM MEMBER ) WALKED INTO THE GYM TO TRAIN CHEST !!!….THE GAY GUY IMMEDIATELY SAW ROGER CALLARD AND FREAKED OUT, HE RAN UP TO CALLARD ALL HAPPY AND WITH A BIIG SMILE ON HIS FACE HE SAID, “HEY I KNOW YOU,,, YOU’RE ROGER CALLARD AND THIS MONTH YOUR ON THE COVER AND YOU’RE THE CENTERFOLD HUNK OF A FEW GAY MAGAZINES IN WEST HOLLYWOOD,,,, OH MY GOD SO EXCITED RIGHT NOW ,,,,I’M A BIG FAN YOURS”…..KEEP IN MIND ROGER CALLARD BEING A MACHO GUY STARTED GETTING VERY UP SET BECAUSE THE GAY GUY SAID IT SO LOUD ALL OF GOLDS GYM HEARD IT AND EVERYONE WAS NOW GRINNING JUST WAITING TO SEE ROGER CALLARD’S RESPONSE!!!!…..LEON SAID THAT ROGER TURNED BRIGHT RED OUT OF TOTAL EMBARESSMENT AND THEN CALLARD JUST BLURTED OUT “YEAH WHATEVER YOU FUCKING LYING FAG,,,,YOU’RE A FUCKING LIAR AND YOU BETTER GET THE FUCK AWAY FROM ME BEFORE I KICK YOUR FAGGOT ASS!!!” …AND THEN WITH THAT SAID IN ANGER A VERY PISSED OFF ROGER CALLARD TURNED & WALKED AWAY!!!!……THE GAY GUY THEN JUST SHRUGGED HIS SHOULDERS AND WENT ABOUT HIS TRAINING,,, HE PUT SOME WEIGHTS ON THE BENCH PRESS AND BEGAN DOING A SET!!….WHEN THE SET WAS OVER THE GAY GUY TURNED TO TALK TO ONE OF THE OTHER GUYS IN THE GYM AND THAT’S WHEN (A STILL VERY PISSED OFF) ROGER CALLARD > SNUCK OVER WITHOUT THE GAY GUY NOTICING AND ROGER PUT AN EXTRA 45lb PLATE ON EACH SIDE OF THE BAR!!!……OH YEAH BABE, LEON AND THE GOLDS GYM CREW KNEW JUST WHAT WAS GOING TO HAPPEN!!!…..THE GAY GUY CAME BACK TO THE BENCH AND AS HE PULLED THE BAR OFF THE HOOKS IT CRASHED DOWN ON HIS CHEST,,,, PINNING HIM ON THE BENCH!!!…..EVERYONE RAN TO THE BENCH AND PULLED THE WEIGHT OFF THE GUYS CHEST…AT THE SAME TIME ROGER CALLARD WALKED AWAY CHUCKLING!!!…..A FEW DAYS LATER THE GAY GUY CAME BACK INTO THE GYM WITH THE X-RATED GAY MAGAZINE PICTURES OF ROGER CALLARD AND STAPLED THEM UP ONTO THE GOLDS GYM BULLETIN BOARD!!! …. KEEP IN MIND , THEY WERE PICTURES TAKEN FROM A GAY MAGAZINE!!!!!! ….ROGER CALLARD WAS NOT THERE WHEN THE GAY GUY PUT THE PICTURES UP ,,,,BUT,,,,WHEN A VERY PISSED OFF ROGER FOUND OUT THAT HIS PICTURES WERE ON THE GYM BULLETIN BOARD,,, HE CAME STORMING INTO THE GYM WITH AN AX AND CHOPPED THE BULLETIN BOARD RIGHT OFF THE WALL ,,,, LEAVING A MASSIVE HOLE IN THE GOLDS GYM WALL!!!…..PAY BACK IS A BITCH!!!…YO, JOE GOLD WAS SO PISSED OFF THAT HE BANNED ROGER CALLARD FROM THE GYM TILL HE (CALLARD) PAID FOR THE WALL TO BE FIXED, WHICH IS EXACTLY WHAT HE DID!!…….OH MAN YA GOTTA LOVE SHIT LIKE THIS!!!…I KNOW I DO…wink

ON ANOTHER NOTE, LEON WAS TRAINING WITH ARNOLD ONE DAY WHEN A DIFFERENT GAY GUY WAS TRAINING IN THE GYM!!!!…. THIS GAY GUY RAN UP AND ASKED ARNOLD IF HE COULD KISS ARNOLD’s BICEP!!!…ARNOLD LOOKED AT THE GUY WITH A STRAGE LOOK ON HIS FACE AND ASKED THE GUY WHAT HE JUST SAID????….THE GUY REPEATED HIMSELF AND ASKED ARNOLD AGAIN,,, THIS TIME OFFERING ARNOLD 500 DOLLARS FOR ONE QUICK KISS TO ARNOLDS BICEP!!!…SHEEET, ARNOLD ONLY MADE 800 DOLLARS FOR WINNING THE OLYMPIA THAT YEAR,,,, SO GIVEN THAT FACT WHAT THE HELL YA THINK ARNOLD SAID TO THE GUY??…YES,,,.OF COURSE ARNOLD LET THE GAY GUY KISS HIS BICEP AND WITH A BIG GRIN ON HIS FACE,,,, ARNOLD TOOK THE GAY GUYS 500 DOLLARS CASH!!!……HEY DON’T KID YOURSELF,,,, LEON SAID THAT HE & THE OTHER GUYS IN THE GYM WERE ALL FLEXING THEIR BICEPS TOO!!!… YO KEEP IN MIND, 500 BUCKS WAS A LOT OF MONEY BACK THAN!!!!….HELL EVEN NOW THAT’S CRAZY MONEY FOR ESSENTIALLY NOTHING,,,I MYSELF WOULD DO IT FOR THAT KINDA MONEY,,,HEY $500 FOR A QUICK KSS ON THE BICEP IS EASY MONEY ,,,I GOT NO SHAME IN MY GAME!!!….BESIDES, IT’S NOT LIKE ARNOLD GOT HIS DICK SUCKED OR ANYTHING OF THAT NATURE!!!!….wink

ONE MORE QUICK STORY…THIS TIME IT WAS LEON & SERGIO OLIVA…..THE YEAR WAS 1967 AT THE MR.UNIVERSE CONTEST HELD THAT YEAR IN MONTREAL CANADA …..LEON WAS IN THE PUMP UP ROOM WITH RICK WAYNE AND VIC DOWNS!!…THEY WERE PUMPING UP ON THE BENCH PRESS WITH 235lbs ON THE BAR AND ALL OF A SUDDEN SERGO OLIVA WALKED INTO THE ROOM WEARING JUST A BATH-ROBE!!!…KEEP IN MIND THIS WAS 1967 AND AT THAT TIME NOT EVEYONE KNEW WHO SERGIO WAS,,, INCLUDING LEON WHO DID NOT KNOW SERGIO BUT HE SAID THAT SERGIO WAS SO WIDE THAT HE (LEON) REMEBERS THINKING SILENTLY IN HIS HEAD “WHY IS THIS GUY WEARRING SHOULDER PADS UNDER HIS ROBE!!!” …SO ANYWAY SERGIO STROLLED OVER TO RICK WAYNE & VIC DOWNS AND ASKED IF HE COULD DO A QUICK WARM UP SET …AND OF COURSE THEY SAID “SURE JOIN IN IF YOU WANT!!”…..SERGIO THEN RIPPED OFF HIS ROBE ,,,TOSSED IT ON A CHAIR AS EVERYONEIN THE PUMP UP ROOM WERE STUNNED ,,,HE SAID “OUR JAWS ALL DROPPED!!!!”….THEN SEGIO GRABBED THE 235lb BAR OFF THE BENCH PRESS HOOKS AND BEGAN TO DO STANDING TRICEP PRESSES aka STANDING SCULL CRUSHERS FOR 15 TO REPS ICE COLD!!!…YO’, DID YA GET THAT >> SERGIO DID STANDING SCULL CRUSHERS FOR HIGH REPS WITH 235lbs , ICE COLD!!!…OH HELL YEAH BABE, THAT’S FUCKING AMAZING!!!…ACCORDING TO LEON WHEN SRGIO FINISHED HIS SET THEY ALL GAGGED AT HOW BIG HE WAS AND AT THAT MOMENT THEY ALL KNEW WHO WAS GONNA WIN THAT SHOW!!!! …..LEON THEN SAID THAT SERGIO WEIGHED 225lbs WITH A 27 inch WAIST….29 inch THIGHS …AND 21inch ARMS…..KEEP IN MIND WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THAT KINDA MASS & FREAKY PROPORTION AND THIS WAS BACK IN 1967!!!!!!!!…LEON CLAIMS THAT EVEN ARNOLD WILL TELL YOU THAT SERGIO OILIVA WAS THE GREATEST BODYBUILDER / GENTIC FREAK EVER!!!…NO BODYBUILDER SINCE SERGIO OILIVA HAS HAD HIS FREAKY TINY WAIST WITH INCREDIBLE BROAD SHOULERS AND MASSIVE MUSCLE BELLIES LIKE SERGIO HAD!!!!…AND GAG AT THIS, SERGIO USED TO TRAIN EACH BODYBPART 3 TIMES A WEEK WITH LOTS OF SETS AND LOTS OF REPS JUST LIKE ALL THE OTHER GUYS FROM THAT ERA!!!….GEE GO FIGURE!!!!…I FUCKIN LOVE IT!!!….TODAY THESE GUYS WOULD CLAIM THAT’S OVER TRAINING, TODAY IS THE ERA > TRAIN LESS, JUST USE MORE DRUGS ..COMPARED TO LEON’S ERA OF > LOTS OF TRAINING AND JUST A FEW D-BALLS A DAY…ENOUGH SAID!!!!

YO, THIS INTERVIEW GO ON & ON THERE IS NO SHORTAGE OF STORIES FROM LEON BROWN AND HIS LEGACY…I LOVE TALKING TO LEON , HIS EYES LIGHT UP WITH PASSION WHEN HE TALKS ABOUT “THE OLD DAYS”…..BUT DON’T KID YOURSELF, I CAN EASILY PICTURE LEON BROWN STANDING ON STAGE AT 80 YEARSOLD… HIS PHILOSPHIES ARE DIFFERENT > “Common sense & moderation“ SAY’S LEON…HE CAN TRAIN THE SAME BODYPART FOR 5 DAYS IN A ROW!!! .. HE EATS LESS THAN A GRAM OF PROTEIN PER POUND OF BODYWEIGHT.. AND STILL TO THIS DAY IN HIS 70’s HE STILL TRAINS EACH BODYPART 3 TIMES A WEEK!!!… AND IN HIS LIFETIME OF COMPETING HAS TAKEN LESS STEROIDS THAN SOME CURRENT INDUSTRY GIRLS TAKE FOR ONE SHOW!!..YES I SAID GIRLS!!!!…YO I ADMIRE LEON BROWN AND FEEL HONORED TO CALL HIM MY FRIEND!!!…THERE IS SOMETHING ABOUT LEON BROWN THAT TO THIS DAY EVEN ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER WHO A THE ARNOLD CLASSIC WAS SOROUNDED BY SERCET SERVICE AGENTS,,, YET WHEN HE SAW LEON STANDING IN A CORWD OF PEOPLE IN THAT INSTANT, ARNOLD BROKE AWAY FROM THE AGENTS AND QUICKLY GRABBED LEON BY THE ARM & PULLED LEON TO HIS INNER CICRLE OF SECURITY ….THE AGENTS DIDN’T KNOW WHAT HELL WAS GOING ON,,, THEY STEPPED TOWARDS LEON TILL HIS OLD PAL ARNOLD TOLD THEM “HEY…HE IS WITH ME.. SO BACK OFF!!”…I LOVE IT!!!….ARNOLD THEN PUT HIS ARM AROUND LEON AND TOEGTHER THESE “2 OLD FRIENDS” WALKED & TALKED ABOUT “THE GOOD OLD DAYS” WHEN THIS SPORT WAS HAD REAL WARRIORS & TRUE LEGENDS..GV