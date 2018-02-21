Halo Tops the Healthy Ice Cream Market

by Matt Weik

I’m hoping by now that everyone reading this has had the opportunity to try Halo Top ice cream. If you haven’t, stop reading this and go get a pint (or ten) right now and then finish reading. These pint-sized cartons aren’t cheap, but in all honesty, they are worth every penny when you are craving ice cream or something sweet. When eating it, you’d swear it was bad for you.



When I was first introduced to Halo Top I was a little skeptical and wondered exactly how good a “healthy” alternative to Ben & Jerrys and Häagen-Dazs could be. Well, my mind was blown. I’m talking brain matter everywhere. System overload. Man down. If you would have taken the spoon out of my hand I would have broken your arm. That’s how good it was. From there, the rest is history. As in empty pints of Halo Top ice cream everywhere.

America has spoken

As of the end of July 2017, Halo Top Creamery was named the best-selling pint of ice cream in the United States—hands down. Since launching this guilt-free low-calorie ice cream variety in 2012, Halo has taken over freezer space left and right as all retailers wanted it in their stores. It was noted that in 2016, Halo Top Creamery showed a sales increase of 2,500% and are on track to beat that number in 2017. That’s absolutely insane!

Sitting at 17 current flavors, Halo Top has a flavor for everyone—and if you can’t find a flavor you enjoy, then you simply don’t like ice cream in general. Each pint contains around 20 grams of protein and between 240-360 calories. You’d expect to see that in just a single large scoop of a sugar-filled option and way less protein. Each pint is made with all-natural ingredients and has slipped into the health and fitness market quite easily. If you frequent Instagram, every day you are likely to see posts of someone in the fitness industry eating their pint of Halo Top as a “treat.”

The CEO and Founder of Halo Top Creamery mentioned in an interview that, “The reason we’ve taken the number one spot is simple: We have amazing fans. We are eternally grateful to them for even allowing us to exist, let alone thrive. Our promise to our fans is to maintain the quality they expect from Halo Top and, of course, to bring them some exciting new things in the near future.”

No longer do you need to sit around the dinner table wishing you weren’t on a diet and could have some delicious ice cream, because now you can. With the assortment of flavors ranging from vanilla bean, chocolate, lemon cake, strawberry, mint chip, chocolate mocha chip, birthday cake, chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cup, cookies & cream, sea salt caramel, s’mores, pistachio, oatmeal cookie, chocolate almond crunch, black cherry, and red velvet, you’ll never have the excuse that you’re sick of a flavor—simply change it up. Now go get a spoon and your own pint, because I’m not sharing mine.

