by Matt Weik

I can only speak for myself and some of the individuals that I’ve worked with in the past, but there seems to be a common theme for what a personal trainer’s worst nightmare is. As a personal trainer, we want to help as many people as we can live a healthy lifestyle and change their habits. Something that bothers us is when we want to help people who simply don’t want to be helped. They don’t care about their health. They don’t care about their poor lifestyle choices. They don’t truly care whether they live or die. They do what they want. When they want. And no one is going to change their mind. Meanwhile, they are a ticking time-bomb.



You Can’t Help Everyone

Something we (us trainers) need to realize is that we can’t help everyone. As much as we want to make the world healthy, we can only do so much within our power to make change. We all have a desire to help people, and when we can’t it tends to eat some of us alive. This is something I suffer with on a daily basis. Sure, I own Weik Fitness, LLC, where I train athletes as well as write content for businesses, and should be happy with how things are going, but deep down I keep thinking I can do more. It honestly keeps me up some nights.

The worst feeling in the world is when you have a friend or family member who you truly love and want to help, but they want nothing to do with what you’re saying and preaching. You could talk to them about exercise and nutrition, but it’s in one ear and out the other. You want to force them into making change, as you know it will improve their health, but at the same time you try and respect their decision – after all, it’s their life.

Imagine having your own gym that your friend or family member could use whenever they want, but the days go by with no sign of even the least bit of interest.

It Probably Happens in Your Industry Too

While I’m talking particularly about the health, wellness, and fitness industry, I’m not naïve to think that the same type of things aren’t happening in other industries as well. If you sell something that can help people or improve their lives and they refuse to use it or invest in it, that’s on them and I’m sure it bothers you that you have something that can make people’s lives better/easier and they refuse to consider it.

The moral of the story is, we can only control what happens in our own life. As much as we would like a little bit of us to rub off on others, unfortunately, osmosis doesn’t work that way.