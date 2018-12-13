2018 Holiday Fitness Gift Guide

by Matt Weik

Each year I do a holiday fitness gift guide for the fitness lover in your life. This year there are a bunch of new and exciting ideas you can add to your list to bring joy to someone’s life. Some of the items below are inexpensive while others you could consider fairly pricy. Regardless, there is a good variety no matter what your budget looks like.



1. Wearable Fitness Tech

I’m staying fairly broad on this item as there are so many out there to choose from that it’s difficult to narrow it down to just one and add it to our holiday fitness gift guide. With that being said, the Apple Watch and Fitbit seem to be the big winners this year and you won’t go wrong with either.

Wearable fitness tech has taken off over the last couple of years with the technological advances making the users life much easier. It can track your steps, your activity level, your sleep, how many times you stand during the day, reminders to get up and move, your heart rate, how many calories you burned, and many other features. And each brand has many different models to chose from whether you need something for your everyday wear, just for the gym, or something you can jump in the pool with and swim.

2. Biometric Padlocks

If your fitness lover has a gym membership and locks up his or her belongings in the locker room, they are generally either left remembering a padlock combination or they have to carry around a key with them during their entire workout which can be somewhat of a pain as you’d need pockets and pray you don’t lose the key.

There is a brand that I’ve personally used so I can speak first hand about it and that is Tapplock. It is a biometric padlock that uses your fingerprint to unlock and gain entry to whatever you had secured. It unlocks in under a second and will surely ease your fitness lovers mind by not needing to carry around a key or remember a multi-number combination. Simply hold your finger on the sensor and you’re good to go.

3. Fitness Subscription Box

Just like with our first item, there are so many different fitness subscription boxes that it’s difficult for me to narrow it down to just one for the holiday fitness gift guide. They all have their pros and cons and it truly comes down to what that special person in your life would use the most. Some are supplement heavy while others have a mix of various fitness-related items. All of these vary in price and be aware that some of them allow you to go month to month or purchase a set number of months while others lock you into a contract where each month you get a box until your contract runs out or rolls over into a new contract.

The nice thing about a fitness subscription box is that each month your fitness lover gets something new and exciting to try. It’s like enjoying the holiday every single month by receiving a gift to your doorstep. The subscription box is a great way to see if there’s something new on the market that you like better than what you’re currently using (fitness accessory or supplement related).

4. Kettle Gryp

This could be one of the most unique products on our holiday fitness gift guide. For many people with home gyms, they tend to have a set of dumbbells. For variety, many people wish they could add in some kettlebell training as well. Unfortunately, that comes with a fairly hefty price tag to pick up a new pair of kettlebells. But, what if you could turn your dumbbells into an actual set of kettlebells? Now, you can.

Kettle Gryp is a device that clamps on the handle of your dumbbells and gives you a handle just like an actual kettlebell. This gives you a two-for-one use from dumbbells your fitness lover already owns and allows them the opportunity to train with a kettlebell(s).

5. Foam Roller

No one likes to be in discomfort or pain. Foam rolling is an amazing way to massage sore muscles, increase blood flow, and loosen any sore muscles or fascia. Foam rollers come in a variety of sizes, materials, and colors. The only thing you need to focus on is ensuring the foam roller you purchase will suit your fitness lover’s needs.

A great advantage of having your own foam roller is that you can use it anytime and even in the privacy of your own home. It gives the user flexibility while relieving their discomfort. Foam rollers vary in price depending on the things mentioned above but are something to definitely consider on our holiday fitness gift guide.

6. Insulated Stainless Steel Shaker Bottle

I swear every year we could add shaker bottles to our holiday fitness gift guide because people are constantly swapping out their old for new (especially if they forgot to wash out their shaker and left it in a hot car). With that being said, the version for this year is a little bit different. Insulated stainless steel is hot this year and definitely something your fitness lover would appreciate. They keep hot things hot and cold things cold. Therefore, not only can this shaker bottle be used for protein shakes and pre-workouts, but you can also put in your morning coffee, your water with ice for the day, or just about anything your heart desires.

Pricing varies depending on the size of the shaker bottle and if you want any fancy designs, logos, or engraving on the bottle itself. A great brand to consider is Blender Bottle. They are considered the golden standard when it comes to shaker bottles and produce some of the best shakers on the market today.