You’re Nuts If You Don’t Eat These

by Matt Weik

We all want to live a healthy life—no one wants to think about themselves dying and what they leave behind. In order to live life to the fullest and have longevity, you need to pay close attention to your diet. Now you don’t need to eat chicken and broccoli at every meal in order to make it to 100, but there is one thing you should consider adding to your diet if you want to cut back on many health risk factors.



NUTS!

Now let’s not go overboard here and start adding nuts to everything we eat, but the research is showing some extremely promising findings on those individuals who consume nuts on a daily basis. Researchers looked at 29 different studies of more than 800,000 participants and found that a handful (which equates to around 20g or 0.7 oz) is really all you need. You can eat things such as peanuts, cashews, walnuts, pecans, almonds, hazelnuts, pistachios, and brazil nuts just to name a few.

By consuming a handful of nuts each day, you are able to cut your risk of premature death by 22%, reduce your risk of heart disease by 30%, decrease your risk of diabetes by 40%, and drop your risk of cancer by 15%. As if that wasn’t good enough, while nuts are high in fat, they have been found to also aid in fighting obesity.

Researchers stated that, “Nuts and peanuts are high in fiber, magnesium, and polyunsaturated fats—nutrients that are beneficial for cutting cardiovascular disease risk and which can reduce cholesterol levels. Some nuts, particularly walnuts and pecan nuts are also high in antioxidants, which can fight oxidative stress and possibly reduce cancer risk.”

It should be noted, though, that eating more than the recommended 20g per day does not have any additional health benefits. If you like consuming a high-fat/low-carbohydrate diet then by all means increase to over 20g per day, but know that adding more will not further improve the risk reduction further.

In conclusion, you don’t have to go nuts (pun intended) eating these things to reap the health benefits. But, it would be wise to include a handful of nuts into your nutrition every day if you aren’t already doing so. The research surrounding nuts is astounding and can truly improve one’s health and longevity.



