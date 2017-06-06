Who Should Get Juiced to the Gills?

by Anders JP Eskilsson

Almost all people in pursuit of building a better physique will, sooner or later, think about using performance-enhancing substances (PED’s).



In my opinion, it’s up those bodybuilders who have come of age to make that decision for themselves. But one question that always needs to be asked is; to what purpose? Is it because you want to build better self esteem or that you just want to look better in the gym, or just in public? If any of those are the reasons, you will need to think over your decision. Building better physique first needs to be done on a natural level for at least 2-3 years to reach a solid foundation. Another thing to keep in mind is that your body produces the highest amounts of testosterone approximately from the age of 20 to 40. In addition, it can be unnecessary to use gear due to the natural high levels of test during this phase.

Furthermore, it is important to learn how your own body works and to become knowledgeable about training and nutrition. You must also hone your technique in the gym so that you can keep your gains once you have achieved this level.

Of course, it’s tempting to take a short cut by using PED’s from the beginning. Those who do will probably achieve gains and strength faster. This will boost confidence and people might look at you differently because of those gains. But it can be addictive, and it’s important to keep in mind that you will eventually go off that cycle someday. And when that happens, you will shrink to some degree depending on what you took and if you used a mandatory post-cycle therapy.

There is, in fact, a whole science to consider before even thinking about using PED’s, and, considering the side effects, you must ask yourself if it’s really worth the risks simply to grow a little confidence and an inch to your biceps?

So, who should go for getting juiced to the gills? Well, as it is with most athletic endeavors, demands are put on the elite. Like it or not, that’s a fact. Those with the hard working mental attitude and the ones who are blessed with genetics are pushed to perform at the highest level in their particular sport.

And so it is for the pros of bodybuilding. They are at the top of the food chain for building muscular physiques. In addition, their genetics respond extremely well to AAS and other PED’s; in other words, those who got the capacity to become pros. Another thing to take into account is that almost all pros see their doctors regularly for blood work and to monitor their blood pressure.

So is the use of PED’s the right decision for you? Do you have the genetics to do will on a bodybuilding stage? Are you willing to go through hell and back during your training sessions and diets? Are you disciplined enough to visit your doctor every two or three months?

If you don’t fit that description, then you should think twice about starting a cycle of anabolics.

You can still get far by training naturally; especially today with all the scientific resources regarding nutrition and training systems to achieve your maximum hypertrophy. Read as much as you can and gain knowledge about every aspect of the game. Ask bodybuilders who have been around for a while for advice. And in the end, don’t be surprised if you outgrow a bunch of juiced up guys around you because of your knowledge.