Top 5 Protein-Packed Supplements for Convenience

by Matt Weik

Look, I’m as lazy as they get when it comes to preparing meals. I want something quick and easy. I work 16+ hour days and quite frankly, making meals is the last thing on my mind when I’m not in the office. Also, I’m no chef by any means and if you talk to my wife, she’d tell you that if she wasn’t around I’d probably be drinking protein shakes and eating protein bars at every meal.



For the sake of repetitiveness, I’m not going to talk about protein bars in this article because everyone reading this should already be familiar with what they are and how to use them. But, what you WILL find in this article are some quick and convenient products that you can purchase for when you’re hungry and in need of a snack option that contains a good amount of protein.

1. Protein brownie mix

Who doesn’t like brownies? Soft, gooey, deliciousness! There are a few brands out on the market today who make fantastic brownie mixes that are high in protein. No, Betty Crocker is not one of them. You can easily make a large batch of protein brownies and store them in a container and at any point during the week when you need a snack, you simply grab yourself a brownie. Looking at all the brands who carry such a product, they all seem extremely easy and straightforward on how to make them. Not only can you get in some quality protein, but you’ll be eating something that you normally wouldn’t think is macronutrient friendly—but it is.

2. Protein pancakes

Sure, you could make these on your own without buying a premade mix, but like I said, I’m lazy. And if you’re like me, you’ll appreciate buying a tub of premade protein pancake mix where all you need to do is add water and toss it on a griddle—easy peasy. You can even throw in some added ingredients like fruit, peanut butter, chocolate chips, etc. if you wanted to get fancy. Eat them fresh off the griddle or package them for another day/time and you have a ready to eat protein pancake at your disposal. Add some Walden Farms Calorie-Free Syrup and you’ll think you’re at IHOP. Walden Farms has everything from chocolate, to regular pancake syrup, maple walnut, strawberry, blueberry, and even a peanut spread.

3. Protein chips

Sometimes you just want something with some crunch. The soft and chewy protein-packed snacks just won’t do. You want and crave potato chips. Well, to save your waistline, there are brands who make protein chips. No, you won’t find a family size bag of them, but rather small individual sized bags that you can easily pack in your bag for the day or keep in your desk drawer at the office. Everyone will wonder how you can eat chips and still stay so lean. Little do they know, you’re consuming a protein-packed chip with low to moderate carbs versus the greasy fat-laden variety.

4. Protein cookie mix

Like the thought of biting into a soft chocolate chip cookie? Hate the thought of how many carbs and calories you’d devour in one sitting? With a variety of protein cookie mixes on the market, you can choose your favorite flavors and toss them right in the oven. Eat them fresh or package them for later. Either way, you’re going to want to hide them from friends and family members or they’ll disappear quickly.

5. Protein muffins

When it comes to ease and convenience, in less than a minute you can have a fluffy and delicious muffin that’s high in protein. Manufacturers today are able to use pre-sealed containers where all you need to do is pull off the lid, add water, stir, and toss in the microwave for around 30 seconds. You hear a ding and it’s go time! Many of the brands out on the market have similar flavors such as double chocolate, peanut butter, chocolate peanut butter, cinnamon apple, and more. Simply find some flavors that you enjoy, store them in your pantry or in the office for a quick and easy on the go protein-packed snack.

Paying for convenience

Yes, you will be paying a premium for the products listed above. If you are on a tight budget, it might make more sense to make these items on your own rather than purchasing the pre-packaged variety—there are many recipes floating around on the internet. But, if convenience is what you are after and you have some extra money you’re willing to part with, you can’t go wrong with any of the options above. Each of the above have several different brands to choose from. You might need to experiment with which brand you like the best, or simply decided based off of which product nutritionally makes more sense to suit your personal dietary wants and needs. Try one of the above or try them all! Let us know which you like best.





