The Last Real Bodybuilders

by Anders JP Eskilsson

In recent decades the IFBB has invented new divisions along with a society where new physical ideals are streaming daily through social media. One tribe is the root of it all; on tribe started it all, and one tribe will always be the backbone of the fitness industry namely, bodybuilding.



However, bodybuilding is suffering today. It is sufferent not only because of the problem with athletes not delivering their full potential on stage, but also because of a rapid growth of new classes like men’s physique and classic bodybuilding. Personally, I don’t hold anything against the new divisions, but it’s just a fact that the grandfather of them all stands at the last stage in life, the retirement home.

When people begin with weight training today which also leads to bodybuilding in some cases, the ideals are a lot different compared with 10-15 years ago. The ideals of today are manifested in small tight waists, six-packs, and broad shoulders. Unfortunately, these characteristics have become a lot more important than the pursuit of the whole bodybuilding package.

It’s true that with the advent of classic and men’s physique, which appeal to a broader audience, more people are drawn to the industry. However, the end result for bodybuilding in some cases is a loss of prospects and future potential. In the long run this might mean that the days of bodybuilding as king in the industry are numbered.

What is there to do for all of us who still want to see bodybuilding progress and actually reach higher quality levels than ever? Well, we should take into account guys like Justin Compton, Dallas McCarver, Sergio Oliva Jr, and UK’s Nathan De Asha, Canadian Regan Grimes, and Mr. French Connection, Florian Poirson.

We are lucky that these athletes are 100% dedicated and have no boundaries in regards to weight or height. We also need to realize that these athletes might be the last real competitive bodybuilders, since an era seems to be coming to an end. In addition, all of the athletes mentioned seem to have one thing in common, and that is a no holds barred attitude on their ways to build the best competitive physique possible.

I don’t know if it has to do with their younger age, but they seem to be a lot more hungry and aggressive when it comes to being their best and reaching their peak conditioning compared to some of the veterans of the sport. I don’t know how many times the veterans who have super genetics still step onto stage holding too much water or have unbalanced symmetry. This could be avoided if they were really 100% business with their competitive careers.

In regards to the new classes I don’t want to take anything away from them. I am actually a huge fan of classic physique, and it will probably take over the crown as king of the divisions in the fitness industry in the near future.

What I hope for is that bodybuilding will get a few more moments to shine and get vitalized, at least for one more decade.

