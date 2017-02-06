by Matt Weik

I’m not going to beat around the bush and drag this article out. We’ve all tried a diet one time or another in order to reach a certain goal. Whether it was to lose body fat or put on lean muscle mass, we jumped in feet first with a new diet trend that was full of so much hype that it’s amazing anyone fell for it. Regardless of what you tried in the past, I have the secret to get you on the path to your end goal through what I call, “the best diet for YOU.”



Want to know what the great diet is and how you can get ahold of it to start utilizing its secrets? Well here it is! It’s the diet you follow and can easily stick to it. I know what you’re thinking—all the buildup for something so stupid. Well, you know what’s stupid? All the diets out there that people try thinking it will be everything you’ve ever dreamed of and gets you the results you desired super quick. They’re all BS. Every single one of them.

Most people fail at diets that will actually work for them simply because they find it hard to apply it to their lifestyle, food preferences, etc. There’s always an excuse why they can’t stay on track. If you’re trying to lose weight, then obviously the best thing to do would be to track what you eat. Doing so keeps you accountable for everything you put in your mouth and throughout the day you can see where your calories and macros are. Now, which diet should you try? Look over them and see if any align with your lifestyle and habits as well as how you feel consuming certain foods. If you aren’t a fan of carbs, then maybe the ketogenic diet might work best for you? Have a sweet tooth that you aren’t willing to give up? Maybe IIFYM (if it fits your macros) will work best for you since you don’t truly need to eliminate everything for your diet, you just make sure you’re within the guidelines set for your macros each day (this still does not mean you can get all of your carbs/fats from pizza and ice cream each day).

If you’re following a diet that isn’t too restricted and you can easily follow and enjoy, you’re more likely to stick with it. That’s honestly what most people fail to do because they jump on the newest diet bandwagon because some quack of a doctor is promoting a new diet on television or in a magazine that will turn you into a sexy beast with washboard abs—don’t believe it. Yes, a solid nutrition program is optimal to get you the results you want. But it doesn’t have to be a painful daily chore to follow where you dread mealtime. You can’t out-train a poor diet; we all know that. So sit down and figure out what your goals are and find a diet that aligns with those goals. Before even starting, make sure you think long and hard if it’s something you feel you can stick to. If not, keep looking until you find a diet you can follow.

Let’s not overlook the fact that eating clean and following a nutrition program is a lifestyle change. So if you eat ice cream every day and you think you’re going to find a plan that allows you to eat a ton of ice cream, it’s not going to happen. So be realistic with your expectations and find a plan that you feel you can make the slight changes in your lifestyle in order to continually follow and stick to the plan. Eating healthy isn’t difficult. And following a plan isn’t either—it’s simply finding the diet that is right for YOU.





