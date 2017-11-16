More Tainted Supplements Purchased Online

by Matt Weik

Supplements containing “extra” ingredients are nothing new in this industry, unfortunately. However, there are some new products found online that are now being called out. You may or may not have heard of them, but if you are purchasing them, I’d recommend you discontinue use immediately and find out how you can be refunded for your purchase.



A little extra something to help down there

Two products known for improving male sexual performance, V8 and Jing Pin Heijin Gang, are under fire for being found to contain undeclared amounts of drugs. Both male enhancement products are claimed to be herbal and contain many traditional Chinese ingredients, but the “added” ingredients that are unaccounted for are anything but herbal.

V8, not to be confused with the vegetable juice, was found to contain sildenafil. Jing Pin Heijin Gang was found to also have sildenafil present as well as another substance called paracetamol.

When asked about the discovery, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia said, “The supply of Jing Pin Heijin Gang tablets containing undisclosed sildenafil and paracetamol is illegal. Investigations have shown that a number of people in Australia may have bought the product online. The TGA is working with the Australian Border Force (ABF) to help stop future shipments from entering Australia. If these tablets are found at the border by the ABF, they will be seized and destroyed.”

Wonder why these products work so well?

The “added” ingredients are the reason why these products work as well as they do. It has nothing to do with the natural and herbal ingredients they claim. Both products contain drugs that could make a corpse get a hard on. Both supplements included sildenafil, which is literally Viagra, that is used to treat erectile dysfunction (ED). Sildenafil/Viagra is considered prescription-only in most parts of the world and tainting products with these drugs is clearly illegal and against the law.

Paracetamol is actually a painkiller (acetaminophen). When comparing paracetamol to something you might recognize, think of Tylenol. Adding this into the product is sort of a mystery as taking too much of it can cause erectile dysfunction itself. Therefore, it seems counterintuitive to be using it with a male enhancement product. While paracetamol is allowed to be purchased over the counter, it should still be prescribed by your doctor and used as directed.

While it’s clear that V8 and Jing Pin Heijin Gang work, it’s not advised to take it due to the sildenafil and paracetamol found in the pills—at unknown amounts. At this stage, they are not considered safe, and especially due to the fact that you need a prescription for Viagra, these pills should not be readily and as easily available for purchase online.

Source:

