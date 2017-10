International Iron Topics Discussed:

1. Lee and Geoff catching up

2. Lees appearances on Rx Muscle

3. Professional bodybuilders refusing to promote themselves

4. Lees surgery is finally scheduled!

5. Young deaths in bodybuilding

6. Is Silvio Samuel back?!

7. The flaws in bodybuilding judging

8. Lee Priest comeback a real possibility?

IronMag Radio

1. International-Iron-Episode-45

