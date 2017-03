Central Bodybuilding Topics Discussed:

1. 185 pound men’s bodybuilding class coming to the IFBB?

2. Is bodybuilding being run into the ground?

3. Brandon Curry an Olympia contender?

4. Brandon’s in depth description of living and training in Kuwait

5. The Show Stopper: McGregor VS Mayweather

IronMag Radio

Central_Bodybuilding_Episode88

| Open Player in New Window



www.ironmaglabs.com