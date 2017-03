Central Bodybuilding Topics Discussed:

1. Drama trumping competition so far in 2017

2. NBA players sitting out games

3. IFBB pros sitting out shows

4. Is social media destroying sports?

5. Dallas McCarver incident

6. Shawn Ray vs Dallas McCarver

7. Enough with the petty drama!

IronMag Radio

Central_Bodybuilding_Episode87

