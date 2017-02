Central Bodybuilding Topics Discussed:

1. Steve Weinberger vs Kai Greene video

2. Are the new divisions killing bodybuilding?

3. Do bodybuilders need to be more “mainstream”?

4. Big Ramy no longer working with Aceto?

5. Has the importance of bodybuilding gurus gotten out of hand?

6. The Show Stopper: Post Super Bowl talk

