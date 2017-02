Central Bodybuilding Topics Discussed:

1. David Baye fired from Muscular Development

2. What does Dave’s firing mean for the industry?

3. What does the future of bodybuilding media look like?

4. What roles do convenience, cost, and knowledge play in the obesity epidemic?

5. The Showstopper: Superbowl talk!

IronMag Radio

Central_Bodybuilding_Episode80

