Central Bodybuilding Topics Discussed:

1. The LA Fit Expo Rich Piana incident.

2. Is this our industry’s “reality TV”?

3. How much power does Rich Piana have in this industry?

4. Remembering the greatness that was once Bodybuilding.com

5. Is Bodybuilding.com going the way of the dinosaur?

IronMag Radio

Central_Bodybuilding_Episode77

| Open Player in New Window



www.ironmaglabs.com