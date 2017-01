Central Bodybuilding Topics Discussed:

1. New Years

2. What Matt and Geoff would like to see happen in 2017

3. Lee Priest comeback

4. Seth Feroce competing?

5. Will Kai compete again?

6. Will Phil win 10 Sandows?

7. Jason Huh comeback?

8. Gregg Valentino compliments us mid show

9. Is Branch Warren done?

10. The Showstopper: Dietary annoyances.

