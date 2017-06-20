Are Single People Healthier?

by Matt Weik

I want to begin by saying if you are in a healthy and happy relationship, don’t break it off just because of this article! But I’m going to bring up some valid points as to why I believe being single can improve the overall quality of someone’s health. This is meant to make you think, and not to be taken as something you did wrong in life if you’re married. Too many times single individuals hate the fact that they are single, when in fact, it can be a great opportunity to become the best version of themselves. It’s impossible to love someone else if you don’t first love yourself. Here are some health advantages to being single.



“I love me some me”

Terrell Owens once said this during his time in the NFL. If you want to get and stay healthy, you need to love yourself—first. When we are in relationships we care so much about the other person and putting their needs first, that we tend to push our own needs to the side. When you have free reign to control your day to day activities and don’t need to make sure it doesn’t interfere with you and your significant other’s schedule, you can easily slip in a workout to put your health and fitness as a main priority.

Being single allows you to focus on growing as a person and an individual. You can eat healthy meals without having someone else asking to pick up a pizza on the way home. You can utilize self-reflection more often in peace and quiet. You have the ability to focus on building your career and skillset without needing to make sure you are giving your partner enough of your quality time. Much of this might sound self-centered, but when you think about it, no one wants what’s best for you more than you. So, make it happen and make sure you’re happy with where you are in life and that you are reaching goals that you have set for yourself.

Build your inner circle

We all have friends that, well, in the end really weren’t your friends. Maybe you were in a relationship where the individual only loved you for your looks? Or maybe they only stuck around because of what you could provide for them? Stop wasting time on people who are cancers in your life, stick with those who are in your life for the right reasons. Tighten your inner circle to only the people you love and respect. If someone you hang out with doesn’t have your best interest at heart when you’re around them and they make everything about them, cut them out. Hang around people who help you be a better person. Being single allows you more time to go out with likeminded individuals and friends. You are able to network more and go out to social gatherings on a regular basis, potentially to help build your business or career.

You want to be around people who are into the same things as you, who you can learn from as well as teaching them new things. The only way to grow and be better every day is to surround yourself with winners and good people. Letting go of the people who cause you frustration and pain will ultimately bring more joy and happiness to your life.

Get yourself out of debt

Dating and relationships can be draining on your bank account. You don’t want to come off broke around someone you’re trying to impress, yet you don’t have a money tree growing in your backyard. When you are single, you are able to focus on building your wealth and getting yourself out of debt. The world doesn’t seem to spin without the involvement of money. It’s what makes the world go around, unfortunately.

Many people have financial burdens that weigh on their shoulders. It seems like they will never be debt free. Well, being single is a great start. Rather than spending money on someone else, you can use that money to free yourself of the stress surrounding your debt. You have the ability to pay down some of your student loans, or invest in your 401K for your future retirement. Think of all the stress that can be relieved if you weren’t so worried about all the money you owe to everyone. Saving money is extremely important. Stress and worry is not healthy and in the long-term can be damaging to not only your body, but also your mind.

Step away from the table

If you are married, you know exactly what I’m talking about. When you wife makes your favorite dish, it’s hard to just walk away from one helping. Or maybe your wife is like mine and she’s a frickin wizard when it comes to making desserts. I swear I have yet to eat a dessert that she has made and not like it. It’s killing me. Luckily, I can restrain myself most of the time and only have one serving and then I tell her to go take it into work for her friends and colleagues.

You have the ability to lose weight or put on muscle mass (whichever you are working towards) through your diet. You can pick out what you want from the grocery store. You can decide how to prepare the food. You can portion it out however you wish. You control you. Now, that’s not to say you lose control when you’re in a relationship. But, if you aren’t the one grocery shopping or preparing your own meals, there could be some items you would have left out if you were making the decision solely for yourself.

The freedom to MOVE

Does the beach make you happy? Maybe the snowy mountains out in Colorado? Wherever you consider your “happy place” you have the freedom to pick up and move at any time when you’re single—you have nothing holding you back. If you feel all the stress leaving your body when you’re sitting with your feet in the sand, then no one is stopping you from living there. When you are married or in a serious relationship, it makes it hard to simply up and relocate. Not to mention the difficulties that arise if you already have a family—new school for the kids, new friends for them to play with, etc. Your spouse would also need to find a new job.

With no strings attached, you can kiss your stress goodbye. Life is too short to be miserable with where you live.

Workout wherever whenever

Exercise is obviously a key part of overall health and wellness. The combination of exercise and nutrition will set you up for success. One without the other is like taking hot dogs away from baseball games—you just can’t have it. Focus on finding time every day to be active. This can be anything from doing cardio in the gym or outdoors, to doing some resistance training at home or your local gym. Utilize both throughout the week to ensure you are building quality lean muscle while dropping stubborn body fat.

When you are single, you have no place to be after work or at night. Heck, you don’t even have any responsibilities like getting your kid ready for school in the morning. You have the freedom to exercise whenever and wherever you wish. If you enjoy the ocean, there’s nothing better than an early morning jog on the beach with the sun rising. With no one telling you that you need to be home at a certain time, you have no excuse to not find time to exercise every single day of the week.

The take home

While all of the above are true ways to lower your stress level, don’t feel as if you’re living an unhealthy life just because you are married or in a relationship. There are plenty of amazing things that come from being in a healthy relationship, but this article was dedicated to those living the single life who think they have it so bad because they haven’t found true love. Being single has its perks just like being married or in a relationship has its perks. When you are single, you have more time for yourself and self-discovery. You can grow and learn more about yourself when you have that time. Don’t waste it focusing on the reasons why you are single, focus on building upon the existing foundation you have built and better yourself and your health every day.

When you reduce the amount of stress in your life and are able to do as you please, you tend to be happier as well as get sick less often because all the stress isn’t constantly battling your immune system. Stress can also lead to high blood pressure, anxiety, and depression. Make sure you keep your health as a priority in your life.

When the time comes and you find the right person, don’t pass it by. Hopefully by that point you have built upon all the things mentioned here and are ready to take the next step in your life. But take what you learned and have formed as a single individual and don’t steer away from that. Maintain your health and healthy lifestyle and don’t let a relationship take that from you.