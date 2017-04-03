5 Fitness Trends to Watch for in 2017

by Matt Weik

As the years pass by it seems like fitness trends come and go. We have a big boom that everyone jumps on and utilizes and then it eventually fizzles out until it no longer exists and something new replaces it. 2017 will be no different, yet there are a few fitness trends that made my list that I feel could stick around for quite some time based on the benefits. Let’s jump right into them.



1.) Wearable Technology/Smartphone Apps

I figured I’d lump both of these into one since for the most part whatever wearable technology we have on our body, it more than likely links up to our smartphones through a proprietary app dedicated to any given brand or company.

Thanks to technology, we can walk around and at any point during the day see what our heart rate is, how many steps we’ve taken, log our nutrition and workout, just about anything imaginable. This technology will continue and will get even better with time. We first started out with heart rate monitors that we wore across our chest—looking back, this was a pain and in some cases uncomfortable and annoying to put on and wear. Then we graduated to wearable wrist heart rate monitors. These were easy to use and we wore them just like we would a watch. Then those monitors added pedometers. So on and so forth until we crammed in everything we could think of into one tiny wearable device. I’m not sure how much more can be jam-packed into the coding and programing of a wearable device, but you can bet more is on the horizon for this year.

2.) Home Workouts

With people coming up with every excuse under the sun why they can’t work out, it seems like time is always the number one answer. “I’m too busy and I just don’t have the time to fit in a workout.” A simple solution to that problem (or excuse rather) is to create a program that can be done in the privacy of your own home. And guess what? It can be FREE! This is a great way to get started on a fitness program without having to invest a ton of money in a gym membership or on equipment. It can be done morning or night and is a great way to get in your workout regardless of how insanely busy your daily schedule is. Even better, your entire family can take part in the program with you and you can all improve your health together.

Many of these programs will revolve around body weight exercises or items you can find laying around the house to use as resistance. Some people may even choose to purchase dumbbells or resistance bands to utilize during their home workouts. These types of workouts aren’t just for beginners, there are several movements that can be done at home for advanced exercisers as well if they wanted to fit in a quick workout and didn’t have time to hit the gym. There’s honestly no excuse why you can’t fit in a workout at home other than if you physically are not able and your doctor says any form of exercise will be detrimental to a condition you may have. Other than that, get off your butts and get in your workout.

3.) Functional Fitness

When you think about it, functional fitness is probably the most important form of fitness you could engage in. Functional fitness is the type of fitness that is going to make your daily tasks much easier and less of a strain or struggle. These programs will focus on strength, endurance, coordination, flexibility, and balance. Many people consider CrossFit to be functional fitness, and to an extent they are correct. While many don’t agree with the improper form conducted by many in the CrossFit world, the movements they are doing and that style of training has a lot of function to it.

4.) Workplace Health Programs

More companies these days are realizing how important it is to keep their employees healthy. Not only does it make for a better work environment when people aren’t constantly sick, but it also improves productivity. A healthy employee is a happy employee. It is also a great way to cut down on their healthcare costs for the company.

Some of the programs being offered by companies these days include weight loss and nutrition programs, health newsletters, programs to help employees quit smoking, mental health and stress counseling, gym reimbursement, and some companies have even gone as far as to install a company gym where employees can go workout before or after work as well as during their lunch break. A company that is on the cutting edge of helping businesses promote health and fitness in the workplace is Weik Fitness, LLC. They put together exercise and nutrition programs for businesses as well as create unique and informative newsletters that can be emailed out to the entire staff to give them tips and recipes to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Through the connections Weik Fitness, LLC has in the industry, they are also able to help businesses build out their own on site gym for their employees to utilize.

5.) Elderly Fitness Programs

Let’s face it, we aren’t getting any younger. And as we age, if we don’t take care of ourselves our quality of life diminishes. We quickly find we can’t do the things we were accustomed to doing on a daily basis. Even things like going to the grocery store and taking your groceries in from the car becomes an exhausting task. For that reason, many people are looking for ways to maintain their strength and quality of life for as long as they can. The last thing they want to do is need to rely on someone to do things for them.

These programs don’t need to just be resistance types of programs, but rather should also include things like balance and coordination. A high percentage of falls from elderly individuals result in injuries or broken bones. When getting up in age, there are more risks involved with surgeries and through an elderly fitness program, the hope is to improve the balance and strength of individuals so they can avoid costly falls.



www.ironmaglabs.com