3 Supplements You Should Have in Your Refrigerator

by Matt Weik

When it comes to supplements, majority of them you are told to keep in a cool and dry location—not the refrigerator. BUT, there are three that I would recommend you keep in there and use every day. So, if you haven’t already, make some spare room in your fridge for three (in my mind) essential supplements you are going to want to add to your daily regimen.



1. Apple Cider Vinegar

We have all seen and have read in the news the benefits of using apple cider vinegar daily. I am a huge proponent of it and hope all of you are as well. If not, please do yourself a favor and pick some up. It’s inexpensive and has many different health benefits.

You should be able to find apple cider vinegar at your local grocery store. If not, a health food store or online site such as Amazon are flooded with different brands to choose from. Look for a raw, organic, unfiltered, and unpasteurized version.

Word of caution… do NOT drink apple cider vinegar straight from the bottle as it can cause damage and burn your esophagus. I personally have made the mistake of trying it out of a shot glass just to see how bad it is on its own, and it wasn’t pretty. When I was done basically choking, I vowed to never repeat that process ever again. Learn from my trial, and don’t try to take it without diluting it first.

All you need to do is mix one tablespoon with about eight ounces of water—just enough to dilute the apple cider vinegar. You can also use a straw so it doesn’t touch your tongue (taste buds) since it does not taste pleasant. You can even add in something sweet such as honey or add the apple cider vinegar to one of your protein shakes if you so wish to.

Consuming apple cider vinegar can help you manage blood sugar, lower blood pressure, detoxification of the organs, improve heart health, help with weight loss, improve digestion, can help ward off free radicals, and many other benefits. The upside of using it astronomical. I highly recommend everyone use apple cider vinegar in their daily routine. One tablespoon is all you need.

2. Fish Oil

If you want the most benefits from your fish oil, then you want it in liquid form. It’s easier to be absorbed and utilized by the body. That’s not saying the pill form isn’t good, it’s just not as effective and efficient getting into the blood stream as the liquid variety. With that being said, it too needs to be refrigerated to maintain freshness.

There are a ton of brands out there with liquid fish oil. Some are natural (as in fish flavor) while others are flavored. Whichever you choose is your personal preference. Many people will mix it in with their morning shake, others will purchase a flavored version such as a lemon flavored and take it straight to the dome (generally followed by some water). Which, if you really wanted to, you could even put the lemon-flavored fish oil in your morning glass of water and drink it in order to take a dose of fish oil—it would be like making your own lemonade (kind of, just mentally keep telling yourself that if it helps you get it down the hatch).

Fish oil provides many benefits including improving heart health, brain health, boosting mood, supports healthy cholesterol levels, helps maintain strong bones, enhances immunity and weight loss, improves skin and hair health, among others.

3. Probiotics

Something that has been booming the last few years has been probiotics. These bottles of live cultures have been taking up room in refrigerators and for good reason—they work. Sure, you can find probiotics in many products these days such as yogurt, but many prefer to simply take a couple pills each day for the health benefits and not have to worry about ensuring they eat certain foods throughout the day.

We all have both good and bad bacteria in our bodies. In a perfect world, we would all have more good bacteria than bad, however, that’s unfortunately not always the case. When the bad bacteria outnumber the good, we start to see health issues arise. Something not many people realize is when we are sick and take antibiotics, it wipes out both good and bad bacteria in our system and we need to build up those good microorganisms again. Even something like taking an antacid like Tums can throw off the good flora in the gut. Therefore, it’s extremely important to supplement with probiotics daily to continually help the good bacteria fight off what could potentially make you ill.

Through the use of probiotics, you have the ability to improve your gut and digestive health, enhance the immune system to ward off illnesses, and improve digestion and absorption of the food you eat. Generally, the pills you would take are extremely small, so you shouldn’t have any issues swallowing them if you aren’t a fan of pills/capsules and prefer liquid form. If you refuse to swallow any pills, you might need to go the route of ensuring you are eating something containing probiotics like yogurt each day.

