Supplement Review: Ultra Male Rx





by Matt Samansky

I recently reviewed IronMag Labs’ leading muscle building supplement Super DMZ 5.0. Much like other steroidal compounds, Super DMZ supplementation may cause suppression, or failure to naturally achieve adequate testosterone production. Super DMZ is so strong that it requires post-cycle therapy to combat any possible chance of suppression. Enter Ultra Male.



Ultra Male Rx is IronMag Labs’ herbal testosterone boosting supplement. Not only is it a high quality solution for men seeking daily testosterone support, but it can also be utilized as needed to bring hormone levels back to maintenance. Think of this process in terms of a roller coaster. You hop in the car and start the long trek up the steep track. You finally reach the top and suddenly SWOOSH, the breaks let loose and you race to the bottom.

When we supplement with exogenous testosterone increasing compounds, it interferes with the natural rate of production in our testes. Much like the roller coaster, exogenous testosterone use will raise levels way above normal range. The body grows complacent to this surge of testosterone and will stop producing the hormone all together. Once you cut off this foreign substance, however, the testes do not suddenly begin secreting hormones again. Free testosterone levels will plummet and various unpleasant side effects can occur.

ProLensis™ (Bulbine Natalensis Pe 10:1), the main ingredient inside Ultra Male Rx, signals the increase of GnRH-LH (gonadotropin-releasing hormone-luteinizing hormone) for a positive effect on hormonal balance. GnRH-LH releases hypothalamus in the brain and thus “flips the switch” on luteinizing hormone from the pituitary gland. This allows for Leydig cell stimulation, turning testosterone production back on in the testes.

Supplementation of ProLensis™ has been found to stimulate luteinizing hormone levels by as much as 169% and testosterone serum levels by 347%!

Studies on Bulbine Natalensis have also revealed increases in testicular cholesterol, which is absorbed into the mitochondria where it is processed into pregnenolone and glucocorticoids for elevated blood flow to sex organs.

Rounding out the 650mg of the ProLensis™ Proprietary Blend are Fenugreek Seed Extract, Urtica Dioica (stinging nettle) and Maca Root. Aside from it’s use treating kidney ailments, Fenugreek may also combat erectile dysfunction and infertility. There is very minimal evidence to suggest Urtica Dioica, or stinging nettle, can enhance testosterone serum, however it may improve prostate health, a common ailment amongst aging men. Finally, much like Fenugreek, Maca has been found to improve sexual dysfunction.

Other ingredients included within the Ultra Male cocktail are 2,000 IU of Vitamin D3, 10mg of Zinc, and 10mg of Bioperine. We looked at Vitamin D3 supplementation in my review of RPN’s test booster Revitalize Max, showing Cholecalciferol may increase testosterone by an average of 53.5nmol/l. When paired with Zinc, a compound regulating R.E.M. sleep and promoting healthy sleep patterns, release of natural growth hormone is off the charts! Bioperine acts as the cherry on the top as Piperine Black Pepper Extract may increase nutrient absorption.

One bottle of Ultra Male (60 caps priced rather modestly at $44.99) can be stretched across two cycles, as only 30 servings of one capsule per day are necessary for a safe post-DMZ rebound. As I mentioned in the DMZ review, I did not order blood work to measure testosterone levels and therefore cannot comment on Ultra Male’s post-cycle effectiveness. Having said that, I never experienced any symptoms of suppression (erectile dysfunction, depression, kidney disease, etc.).

Regardless of how you use Ultra Male (post-cycle or year round supplementation) the ingredients, dosages and overall value stack up to any of its competitors.

Bro-Scale Rating: 8.5 out of 10

Is there a supplement on the market you are weary to try? Shoot me a Facebook post, tweet, email, etc. and let me know. Perhaps I’ll be your guinea pig, and give my unbiased (and critical) opinion.

BUY HERE



www.ironmaglabs.com