International Iron Topics Discussed:

1. Police brutality?

2. Political correctness in the justice system

3. What was Lee’s favorite pro show to compete in?

4. Stories from the late 90’s Mr. Olympia contests

5. Kevin Levrone’s comeback

6. How good is Phil Heath?

7. Why the 212lb guys are lucky that Lee is not competing

8. Lee’s Olympia predictions

9. Why people just need to take a step back and relax

