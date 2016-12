International Iron Topics Discussed:

1. Why is Lee down 15 pounds?

2. Lies on/at the Olympics

3. Lee records from the car on his trip across Australia

4. Fat, unhealthy “fans” judging top professional athletes

5. PED use at the Olympics

6. Did we really make it to the moon?

7. Lee’s terrible connection/inconsistencies in technology

8. Has Donald Trump magically become “insane” in the last few months?

9. Lee films the car skanks at the dealership LIVE!

IronMag Radio

