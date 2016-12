International Iron Topics Discussed:

1. Lee is on tour!

2. Fans taking Lee far to literally

3. Australians claiming “Jedi” as their religion

4. Hardening drugs

5. Industry insiders say that Lee would easily win the 212 Olympia

6. Special guest Aarron Lambo!

7. Bodybuilding corruption overseas

8. Lee and Aarrons adventures in the UK

