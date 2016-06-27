International Iron Episode 32







International Iron Topics Discussed:

1. ‘Bostin The Brilliant’ calls Lee a lair again

2. Lee’s AAS doses

3. People need to realize the power of genetics

4. Evidence that Lee is telling the truth

5. The reason that the 90’s guys looked better than today, once and for all

6. How to deal with disappointing placings

7. Political correctness destroying humanity

8. Why Geoff thinks bullying is mostly fine

9. A listener unsuccessfully attempts to make Lee feel bad for Jason Blaha

10. Gyms today vs 20 years ago

11. New Big Ramy photo

