Central Bodybuilding Topics Discussed:

1. Has social media decreased bodybuildings popularity?

2. How social media has changed our perception of pro bodybuilders.

3. Kevin vs Phil vs Dexter vs Classic physique

4. What was the most influential story of 2016?

5. What impact will the Classic physique division have on our future?

IronMag Radio

| Open Player in New Window



www.ironmaglabs.com