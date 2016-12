Central Bodybuilding Topics Discussed:

1. In depth NPC Nationals review.

2. Was the 2016 NPC Nationals a sign of the times?

3. Should the Men’s Physique class be gotten rid of?

4. Why “Classic Physique” is a poor name for the division.

5. Should bikini and physique be on a different day from bodybuilding?

IronMag Radio

