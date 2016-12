Central Bodybuilding Topics Discussed:

1. New Dennis Wolf comeback video “Iron Fire, Lost Gains”

2. Nordic Pro review

3. Who are we most excited to see in 2017?

4. Why do most modern bodybuilders fail at making their own supplement companies?

5. The huge changes in supplement marketing over the last decade.

IronMag Radio

www.ironmaglabs.com