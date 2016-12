Central Bodybuilding Topics Discussed:

1. Where is all of the Mr. Olympia promotion?

2. Is the Mr. Olympia name weakening?

3. Is brick and mortar retail going the way of the dinosaur?

4. Final thoughts on the Kevin Levrone comeback.

5. 212lb Mr. Olympia Showdown preview!

IronMag Radio

| Open Player in New Window



www.ironmaglabs.com