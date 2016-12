Central Bodybuilding Topics Discussed:

1. Why hard work is a blessing.

2. Which Mr. Olympia contests sticks out in our minds?

3. Will 2016 be added to the short list of legendary Mr. Olympia’s?

4. Do we have any good rivalries this year?

5. 2016 Mr. Olympia preview

6. How is classic physique going to effect our sport?

7. Geoff’s rant on men’s physique “giggly arms”

8. Go-getters, social media, and… Matt looks like a boy band member?

IronMag Radio

