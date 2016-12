Central Bodybuilding Topics Discussed:

1. Matt’s home gym

2. In depth review of the USA Championship

3. Why the 212lb class is great

4. Should we have even more men’s bodybuilding classes?

5. Does Lou Ferrigno belong on the bodybuilding Mount Rushmore?

6. Kevin Levrone starting to get serious

