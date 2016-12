Central Bodybuilding Topics Discussed:

1. Victor’s win at the Baltimore Pro

2. In depth Baltimore Pro review

3. Marcus Haley making a comeback

4. 2016 Olympia getting very interesting

5. 23 year old Vincenzo Masone looking like Markus Ruhl!

6. New Kevin Levrone photos; is Kevin too small?

7. Kevin’s uncanny ability to lose muscle.

8. Growing into a show?

