Central Bodybuilding Topics Discussed:

1. Geoff’s appearance on Bodybuilding Nerds Radio!

2. Geoff recording from his 12 year old niece’s mini school desk in Connecticut

3. In depth Vancouver Pro Men’s Open review

4. In depth Vancouver Pro Men’s 212 review

5. Discussion about pro bodybuilders flocking to Kuwait

6. Dennis Wolf update

7. Gifted Nutrition fails?

8. Pros starting supplement companies left and right

IronMag Radio

| Open Player in New Window



www.ironmaglabs.com