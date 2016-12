Central Bodybuilding Topics Discussed:

1. Geoff vs Vijay coming up on Bodybuilding Nerds Radio!

2. Kai Greene set to be interviewed by Bob Chick on TLR

3. Will Kai actually open up to Bob?

4. Matt and Geoff’s opinions on Kai skipping the Mr. Olympia

5. Will Dennis Wolf make it to the Olympia?

6. Mr. Olympia promo poster with Kevin and Phil only

7. More Kevin Levrone comeback talk

IronMag Radio

