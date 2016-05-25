Newer Post
Central Bodybuilding Episode 44

Radio Shows
May 25, 2016
Central Bodybuilding Episode 44


 

Central Bodybuilding Topics Discussed

1. New radio show coming to IronMag: Performance Enhancement Radio staring Skip Hill, Scott(s2h), and Mike Arnold!
2. Is IronMagazine the future of bodybuilding media?
3. The most original and thought provoking content in the industry.
4. All the blatant problems with the 2016 New York Pro.
5. New York Pro competitor breakdown.
6. Why bikini and men’s physique do not belong at bodybuilding shows.
7. How will Dexter do at the Olympia?
8. Arnold Classic South Africa preview.
9. Who had the best abs ever?

IronMag Radio

 

| Open Player in New Window


www.ironmaglabs.com

Posted by

