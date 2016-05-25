Central Bodybuilding Episode 44







Central Bodybuilding Topics Discussed

1. New radio show coming to IronMag: Performance Enhancement Radio staring Skip Hill, Scott(s2h), and Mike Arnold!

2. Is IronMagazine the future of bodybuilding media?

3. The most original and thought provoking content in the industry.

4. All the blatant problems with the 2016 New York Pro.

5. New York Pro competitor breakdown.

6. Why bikini and men’s physique do not belong at bodybuilding shows.

7. How will Dexter do at the Olympia?

8. Arnold Classic South Africa preview.

9. Who had the best abs ever?

IronMag Radio

