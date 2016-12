Central Bodybuilding Topics Discussed

1. Roelly wins in Birmingham

2. How much longer can Dexter Jackson continue?

3. Full 2016 New York Pro preview and predictions

4. Will Kai Greene compete at the Mr. Olympia?

5. How will Kevin Levrone behave on the Olympia stage?

6. Boston Loyd’s recent antics

IronMag Radio

