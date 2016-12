Central Bodybuilding Topics Discussed

1. New blood glucose monitoring device

2. Rich Piana slaps Jason Genova

3. More Rich Piana’s nonsensical comments

4. Dexter Jackson’s recent guest posing

5. SEO use

6. Brian Yersky

7. New articles at IronMagazine.com

