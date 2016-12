Central Bodybuilding Topics Discussed

1. How to pronounce Matt’s last name

2. Bob Chicerillo joins IronMag Labs!

3. Guy Grundy challenges Mike O’Hearn to a fight

4. The Biggest Loser bust

5. Photo-shopped bodies all over social media

6. Stop comparing yourself to others

IronMag Radio

| Open Player in New Window



www.ironmaglabs.com