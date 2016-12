Central Bodybuilding Topics Discussed

1. Toney Freeman goes to the NSL

2. NSL Hypocrisy

3. Will any other athletes go to the NSL?

4. Revisiting Kai Greene’s lackluster relationship with the Mr. Olympia competition

5. Looking forward to the 2016 Mr. Olympia

6. Phil Heath

7. Why is Kevin Levrone getting so huge?

8. IronMag Labs exciting new partnership with DigitalMuscle.com

9. How good was the 2016 Arnold Classic live webcast?

10. Nutrition rants

